POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Trump's Africa Tariffs
25:52
World
Africa Matters: Trump's Africa Tariffs
US President Donald Trump’s new executive order imposing more tariffs has surprised many of America’s African trading partners. Even countries in open trade agreements with the US are affected. Ghana’s trade deficit with the US is smaller - only in the hundreds of millions compared to China and Mexico’s billions - but businesses there are already exploring new trade options. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, faces a 14% tariff, which is less severe than others. But questions remain about how this will impact its economy.
April 5, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?