New footage contradicts Israel’s claim on Rafah medics’ deaths

New cellphone footage shows that Israeli gunfire killed 15 Palestinian Red Crescent workers in Rafah, contradicting Israel's claim that their vehicles were without emergency lights. The medics were later buried in a mass grave. An Israeli airstrike also hit a soup kitchen in Khan Younis, killing three Palestinians. As Palestinian Children’s Day approaches, children in Gaza simply wish for peace and an end to the bombings. Danielle Neri has the story.