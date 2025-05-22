World Share

Russian strikes on Sumy kill several people despite truce talks

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue just days after US President Donald Trump said he had discussed peace proposals with Vladimir Putin. Drone strikes in the northeastern region of Sumy have killed multiple civilians in recent days, including at least nine on Saturday inside a minibus. It comes as Sumy’s regional authorities evacuate thousands from towns and villages near the border. TRT World’s Joel Flynn joined one of the teams leading those evacuations, and sent us this special report.