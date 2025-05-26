World Share

Israel targets schools overnight killing dozens of people

In Gaza, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed during Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Many died in their sleep, in an attack on a school building sheltering displaced families. Meanwhile a new US-backed system for delivering aid was supposed to start today, but the man picked to head up the body has resigned. He says the set-up is incompatible with humanitarian principles - a view shared by many international aid organisations. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.