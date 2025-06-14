POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
I See Gaza | EP 5: From Hiroshima to Gaza
26:40
World
I See Gaza | EP 5: From Hiroshima to Gaza
I See Gaza travels to Japan—where the shadows of Hiroshima still haunt the present—to explore how a nation shaped by devastation now stands in quiet, powerful solidarity with Palestine. From Tokyo’s busy crossings to vigils at the Atomic Bomb Dome, artists, rappers, students, and survivors are connecting their history of loss with Gaza’s unfolding tragedy. In a country where protest is rare, a growing movement is breaking the silence—through music, murals, and nightly demonstrations. Watch the full episode to see how Japan is raising its voice for Gaza, and why for many here, the struggle for Palestine feels deeply familiar.
June 14, 2025
