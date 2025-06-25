POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Deadly Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza, deepen humanitarian crisis
Deadly Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza, deepen humanitarian crisis
At least 58 people in Gaza have been killed and another 17 wounded by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday. The casualties again included people looking for aid, which remains in short supply. The attacks took place in a number of locations, including Deir Al Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and Jabalia in the north. Authorities at Al-Awda Hospital have voiced their concvern over the surge of patients and shortage of medical supplies. These latest attacks come after more than 90 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday. Rupert Stone has the story.
June 25, 2025
