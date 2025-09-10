Trump condemns Israeli strike on Qatar

US President Donald Trump said he feels “very badly” about Israel’s strike on Doha and assured the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil”
