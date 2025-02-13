POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Keir Starmer calls court decision to grant Gaza family asylum under Ukraine scheme “wrong”
Keir Starmer calls court decision to grant Gaza family asylum under Ukraine scheme “wrong”
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said a court decision to grant asylum to a Palestinian family who applied to come to the UK through a scheme for Ukrainian refugees was “wrong.”
February 13, 2025

Challenged by the leader of the UK opposition, Kemi Badenoch, Starmer stated the government is working to close the “loophole” which allowed the family of six, whose home in Gaza was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, to remain in Britain.

