Owners of prominent Jerusalem bookstore released from Israeli detention
Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna, the owners of the Educational Bookshop in occupied East Jerusalem, have been released from custody after Israeli police raided their shop and confiscated hundreds of books related to Palestine.
February 12, 2025
The pair were arrested on February 9 and accused by Israeli authorities of selling books “containing incitement and support for terrorism.” They have been placed under house arrest for five days, with a ban on entering their bookstore for 20 days.