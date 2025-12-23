Off the Grid
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge.... Read More
Up Next
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
As Kenya battles its worst drought in decades, Off the Grid travels to the most affected parts of a country where climate change is a reality and people are fighting for survival.
Other Episodes
26:30
Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary
24:00
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
27:00
Off the Grid: Escaping the American Dream | My America
13:19
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
14:55
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
12:13
Off The Grid - Agadez, The Migrant Mirage
14:35
Off The Grid - Guantanamo, Inside America’s dark prison
15:35
Off The Grid - Silent Death on a Syrian Journey
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension