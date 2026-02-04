Bosnia: A Frozen Reconciliation | Off The Grid

Off the Grid: Escaping the American Dream | My America

In the remote California desert lies a place that defies everything we know about modern American life. No rent, no laws, no power grid—just people carving out a life on the fringes. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard travels to Slab City an off-grid community built on the ruins of an old military base. Some here are artists, others are former construction workers, homeless youth, or burnout survivors from urban life. What they share is a rejection of a system they feel has left them behind. As the cost of living skyrockets and America faces another economic downturn, Slab City offers a look into a world where people step outside the grid to survive. But is this freedom—or just another kind of struggle? From solar-powered homes and makeshift schools to art communes and care kitchens, we meet the people behind the myths.Watch now as My America explores one of the most misunderstood corners of the country.