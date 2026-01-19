Judge curbs White House efforts to reduce misinformation

Should it be legal for the government to make strong suggestions to social media companies in the hopes that they'll reduce misinformation? Who even decides what is or is not misinformation? In one way or another, every country in the world is dealing with these kinds of questions, and none has found an answer that works flawlessly for the state, society, and business. In the US, a judge has issued an injuction that prohibits those kinds of suggestions, saying they unfairly target dissent by the right wing. The decision may not stand up to an appeal, but the difficult questions around speech, truth and safety on the Internet will remain. Wilson Dizard has more.