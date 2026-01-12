Money Talks
ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. unite for sports streaming service
ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to launch a sports streaming platform later this year offering content from 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. The joint venture is aiming to provide a comprehensive sports viewing experience for fans, potentially including bundling options with other streaming services. The move comes amid impending NBA rights renewal negotiations and ESPN's preparations for a direct-to-consumer product launch.... Read More
Interview with IFSB Secretary-General Dr. Ghiath Shabsigh
Islamic finance may have its roots in Muslim-majority countries, but today, it's a concept that's gaining traction further afield.It's a financial system based on Islamic law, which prohibits interests, and promotes risk-sharing, ethical investing and asset backed transactions. It emphasizes principles like fairness, transparency and social responsibility, ensuring that investments avoid activities considered harmful or unethical. TRT World spoke with the General Secretary of the Islamic Financial Services Board, Dr Ghiath Shabsigh, to explore the factors behind growing interest.
Tokyo inflation declines ahead of the Japan snap election.
The world is suffering heavy debt, global prices… add wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan to the mix,, and there's uncertainty over who will be the next President of the United States… what a time for the IMF to gather in Washington! But that's what they're doing- let's take a deeper look at what they will be grappling with. ANI 1: The meetings are centered around boosting global growth, addressing debt distress, and financing the green energy transition. ANI 2: The IMF has lowered its forecast for 2025 to 3.2% from its July estimate, while leaving this year's projection unchanged at the same level. Its upgraded the outlook for the US but there are lower expectations for Europe and China. Global inflation is set to ease to 5.8% this year and 4.3% next year. ANI 3: Emerging markets are grappling with liquidity problems, delaying development investments. Addressing debt distress of 100-Trillion Dollars remains a priority. ANI 4: Although not officially on the agenda, the upcoming US election is a key concern. The outcome, especially a potential Trump victory, could reshape trade policies and multi-lateral cooperation, creating new economic challenges. ANI 5: Ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are high on the radar. Escalation of these conflicts could impact the global economy, particularly energy markets
Asian markets drop after ASML warns of weak chip demand
Asian equities mostly tumbled on Wednesday, following a selloff on Wall Street. That's after Dutch chipmaker ASML warned of weak semiconductor demand in an earnings report accidentally published a day early. ASML's stock closed down 16.3% in New York as its gloomy outlook reverberated throughout the tech sector.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs as strike hits finance
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is facing tough times. The company is losing money fast, and an ongoing staff strike is making things worse. It's now taking big steps to stay afloat
Storms bring huge economic hit after Helene devastation
We start in the US where Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Thursday, unleashing devastating damage along the western coast. Millions of residents are now without power,, and access to drinking water is severely limited. With local tourism-based economies facing a major rebuild, early estimates indicate that Hurricane Milton could rank among the costliest natural disasters in US history.
Elon Musk's Bold Vision for the Future of Transportation
Elon Musk reveals Tesla's long-awaited robotaxi in a groundbreaking event dubbed "We, Robot." Promising a driverless future, Musk showcases Tesla's autonomous vehicle fleet, with robotaxis poised to transform the ride-hailing industry at just 20 cents per mile. But as anticipation builds, regulatory challenges and safety concerns remain. Can Tesla's ambitious vision truly reshape the way we travel? Watch our full report on the latest from Tesla's most innovative launch yet. Stay tuned as Nicholas Morgan from TRT World takes you through the excitement, challenges, and what lies ahead for Tesla's autonomous revolution.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rally Following Record Gains on Wall Street
Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's record highs as investor confidence surged. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%, while China's CSI 300 rebounded nearly 3% following recent stimulus measures. The People's Bank of China introduced a $71 billion liquidity tool to stabilize markets, further boosting economic growth in the region. Wall Street also saw significant gains, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hitting new records despite global uncertainties.
China’s Stock Markets Plunge as Investors React to Economic Concerns
China's CSI 300 index saw a sharp decline of 5.3% on Wednesday, its largest drop since 2020, amid growing investor worries over Beijing's economic policies. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong also fell by 2.5%, extending losses from Tuesday’s worst day in 16 years. Disappointment over China's $28-billion stimulus package has fueled further volatility across Asian markets, while U.S. stocks posted gains, supported by easing oil prices.
Chinese Markets Rally After Golden Week, But Gains Fade After Government Briefing
Chinese markets surged on Tuesday following the Golden Week holiday, with the CSI 300 opening 10% higher and the Shanghai Composite rallying over 6%. However, the gains cooled after a government briefing from the National Development and Reform Commission. The Shenzhen Component extended its recent rally, jumping 9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng briefly plummeted 10% before recovering some of its losses. Meanwhile, other Asia-Pacific markets showed declines as investors awaited economic data from Japan.
