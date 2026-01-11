Stock futures are flat as investors await Fed decision

Stocks in the US are nearly flat today after a winning session for stock exchanges, as investors await a rate decision from the Fed. Meanwhile, the yen slid to a four-month low. Investors broadly anticipate the Fed to keep rates unchanged, but they'll be scouring the so-called dot plot for clues as to how many rates will be implemented, and when. There was also weakness in the tech sector in the US, with Alphabet and Meta Platforms and a few others losing - analysts now wonder whether the artificial intelligence rally is slowing, as other parts of the market gain traction interestingly, the Yen is languishing near a four-month low against the US dollar and a 16-year low against the euro despite the BOJ's move to end its ultra-lose monetary policy..... ... Read More