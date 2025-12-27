Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors digest economic data

Asian markets experienced notable gains on Friday as investors digest a slew of economic data from across the region. Key indicators from Japan, South Korea, and China provided a mixed but largely optimistic outlook for the Asia-Pacific economies. Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell by 0.1% in April, against a forecasted rise of 0.9%, marking a surprising decline. In contrast, core inflation in Tokyo rose by 1.9% in May, aligning with expectations and up from a 1.6% increase in April. These figures suggest mixed signals about Japan's economic stability. South Korea's industrial production increased by 2.2% in April, outperforming the expected 1.1% rise and rebounding from a 3% decline in March. However, retail sales dropped by 1.2% month-on-month in April and fell by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, indicating a contraction in consumer spending. China's manufacturing sector showed signs of contraction with a purchasing managers index (PMI) of 49.5 in May, down from 50.4 in April and below the forecasted 50.4. Despite this, the CSI 300 index rose by 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.3%, reflecting some market optimism amidst the economic data. Meanwhile markets climbed following the data, with Japna's Nikkei 225, Australia's S&P 200 and South Korea's Kospi rising by over 0.4%, while the Topix index gained nearly 1%. And South Korea's Kosdaq fell by 0.22%. ... Read More