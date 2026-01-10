Westminster Watch | Constituency Show: Hartlepool

This week, Nick De Bois along with Rebecca Hutson, the Head of News at The News Movement, have swapped the studio for the seaside town of Hartlepool in the north of England, to see what’s on voters’ minds - and whether the government has delivered on its key manifesto promise to ‘level up’ the north of England. A lot has changed since the 2019 General Election – three prime ministers, a disastrous mini budget, a cost-of-living crisis and the emergence of a new right-wing party that could split the Conservative vote. Hartlepool was a red wall safe seat for nearly sixty years until a historic Conservative victory in the 2021 by-election. With another General Election taking place before the year is over, do constituencies like Hartlepool still feel unseen by Keir Starmer’s Labour party? What do voters think the Conservatives have delivered since coming into power? Or, to a part of the UK that is constantly told will soon experience the benefits of ‘levelling up,’ does it make very little difference which party is actually in charge? Westminster Watch is a discussion program, Broadcast out of London and presented by Politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch #UKGeneralElection #Hartlepool #Constituency #WestminsterWatch #NickDeBois #UKPolitics #TRTWorld ... Read More