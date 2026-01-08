Stopping The Boats

It is one of the most divisive policies in recent times. Not only because of the actual plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, but also because of how this law is being passed. It essentially bulldozes over resistance from courts and judges. Members of the House of Lords have been doing everything they can to stop it. So could this law leave something of a scar on our Parliament, our justice system, and our society? Or do the ends justify the means if it really does put a stop to people making the dangerous crossing over the Channel in small boats? We’ll be discussing this with Lord Dubs, MP Matt Warman and Professor Gavin Phillipson Westminster Watch is a discussion program, Broadcast out of London and presented by Politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch #AlfredDubs #LordDubs #MattWarmanMP #GavinPhillipson #RishiSunak #RwandaPolicy #StopTheBoats #WestminsterWatch #NickDeBois #TRTWorld ... Read More