Westminster Watch On The Road: How will British expats vote?

In January 2024, approximately 3.5 million British voters who have lived abroad for more than 15 years regained the right to vote. British citizens who live overseas have historically been a difficult audience for political parties to reach, but in the upcoming general election they're now an untapped audience who could have considerable sway over who the next government will be. Westminster Watch travelled to Alicante, home to more Brits than anywhere else in Spain, to see how those living abroad feel about the state of politics in their home country, and how they intend to vote in this year's general election.