Westminster Watch: UK Riots

As the dust settles on weeks of rioting from different communities across Britain, many are concerned that the country is facing historic levels of division. Bringing a swift end to the honeymoon of Keir Starmer's newly elected government, now all eyes are on Labour and how it will deal with the unrest amid accusations of 'two-tier' policing. We sat down with Social Media Journalist, Matt Capon, Founder of Conservatives Against Racism for Equality, Albie Amankoa and former Director of Policing and Equalities to the Mayor of London, Lee Jasper, to get to the crux of the issue.