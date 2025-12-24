Westminster Watch: Labour's Transparency Issue

Since taking power, the Prime Minister has been keen to stress the dire state of the country’s finances. He’s spoken about the need for all citizens to make sacrifices, while accepting freebies from Labour donor Lord Alli - including designer suits and clothes for his wife. Senior Political Commentator for The i Kitty Donaldson and Political Editor of HuffPost UK Kevin Schofield join Nick to discuss what gifts politicians should be allowed to accept - and where the line should be drawn. A new committee could also crack down on MPs undertaking paid media appearances. Former Special Adviser and Broadcaster Peter Cardwell weighs in on whether using MPs as presenters and media personalities is in the public's interest - or just a conflict of interest. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch ... Read More