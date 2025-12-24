Westminster Watch – The Party of Labour?

The UK government is proposing to mandate flexible working but with the economy in a rut and productivity at record-lows, many are wondering whether this is the right intervention at the right time. It comes as Keir Starmer's ruling Labour Party is embroiled in a donations scandal involving millions in loans, accommodation and lavish gifts. So is the Labour party doing a good job at being the party of Labour? And will it be able to get the balance right between satisfying business and workers? Nick puts that and more to Parliamentary Chief-of-Staff and former Conservative Adviser, Claire Pearsall, and Author and Broadcaster Emma Woolf. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster.