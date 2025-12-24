Westminster Watch – Battle for Tory Leader

After a crushing electoral defeat in July, Britain's Conservative Party is now back in opposition after 14 years at the helm. Now, four candidates are battling it out to become the new leader. We were on the scene at the party's conference in Birmingham where final pitches were being made before the hopefuls are whittled down to the final two. We spoke to some of them as well as MPs and the party faithful, before getting analysis from Britain's longest serving Political Editor, Nigel Nelson, and journalist Benjamin Butterworth. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World.