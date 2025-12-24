Westminster Watch – Labour's First Budget

The Labour government announced its first budget in 14 years and all eyes were on the Chancellor to see whether the party would stick to its key manifesto promises. Rachel Reeves set out a £40 billion tax rise - the highest ever announced in a budget - with many sceptical that her gamble will bring about the economic growth Labour have promised. Nick is joined by heavyweights from across the political spectrum who've been at the heart of the action: Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kevin Hollinrake, Labour MP Rupa Huq, former leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable and Reform UK Deputy Chairman Richard Tice to get their reactions to Labour's first budget.