Westminster Watch – Britain and Trump 2.0

As Donald Trump's White House team plot to help Nigel Farage into power, scupper UK plans to hand away the strategic Chagos Islands, and consider rejecting Keir Starmer's choice for UK Ambassador to Washington DC, the much touted 'special relationship' hasn't looked this fragile in decades. The UK Foreign Secretary now sings Trump's praises, despite calling him a "racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser" just a few years ago. So will Trump's America and Starmer's Britain be able to bury the hatchet and get along? Or are we in for a battle of wills between Donald and Keir? This week, Nick sits down with Republican Overseas UK spokesperson Jennifer Ewing, journalist and broadcaster Clare Muldoon, and former Conservative Member of Parliament Henry Smith to discuss the future of UK-U.S. relations under this radical administration. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World.