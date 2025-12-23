Westminster Watch – Will Trump leave Britain out in the cold?

Keir Starmer joined 27 heads of European nations - and the head of NATO - in Brussels earlier this week for a summit many were expecting to dominate headlines. Instead, it was overshadowed by the trade wars between the U.S., China, Mexico and Canada playing out in real time. With the United States leaving the EU to its own devices when it comes to defence, where does this leave the UK? And how can Keir Starmer prevent Britain being left out by its old alliances? This week on Westminster Watch, Nick is joined by military analyst Sean Bell, journalist Mary Dejevsky and Professor of Politics Richard Sakwa to discuss what Donald Trump's unpredictability when it comes to foreign policy could mean for the UK. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster.