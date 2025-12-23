UK right-populists storm into first place in polls

The right-wing populist party Reform UK led by Nigel Farage has taken Britain's mainstream parties by shock once again. His Reform UK party is now being recorded by multiple opinion polls as the most popular party in the country. Many commentators said Britain had avoided the European trend of anti-establishment politics with its Brexit moment but with Farage's close friend Trump in the White House again and Elon Musk attacking Labour while promoting Reform UK Members of Parliament, many are now talking seriously about a potential Reform UK government. This week, Nick sits down with the Deputy Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice MP, along with the King of Polling, Prof. John Curtice, Westminster journalist Zoe Grunewald and parliamentary insider Claire Pearsall, to find out what's really going on and whether this is flash in the pan or start of a political earthquake.