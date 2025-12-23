Westminster Watch – Has Britain stopped caring?

Britain's adult social care crisis is close to a breaking point; every British prime minister since the turn of the century has acknowledged the system is in need of dire reform. With an ageing population and more people than ever requiring care, is time running out to fix it? At the start of 2025, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced a new report would be launched into the state of adult social care in the UK - whose final results wouldn't be published until 2028. While there's some hope that this might bring to light the struggles carers and care homes are facing, others fear that by the time the findings are published it'll be too late to enact any meaningful change in the sector. This week, a London care home tells Westminster Watch how they're coping under increased pressure and reacts to the Health Secretary's announcement that yet another government is promising to tackle the problems facing Britain's adult social care system once and for all. In the studio, Nick is joined by Chief Executive of the Social Care Institute for Excellence Kathryn Smith and Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall Ben Maguire to discuss what the sector needs - and why fixing adult social care and the NHS go hand in hand.