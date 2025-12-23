Westminster Watch
A New World Order?
President Trump has been in office for just over a month and has already made decisions whose consequences will reverberate around the world: from tariffs against China and Canada to withdrawing all military aid to Ukraine. Now, global leaders are scrambling to negotiate with Trump - a man who is predictably unpredictable. Is it possible to strategise with someone like Donald Trump? Can he be played at his own game? And are we witnessing the birth of a whole new world order? Nick delves into these topics alongside Ukrainian journalist Svitlana Morentes, former British diplomat Ian Proud and Liberal Democrat MP for West Dorset, and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Edward Morello.... Read More
UK and Spain strike 'historic' deal over Gibraltar's future
Britain and Spain have reached a landmark post-Brexit deal over Gibraltar - a British territory that sits at one of the southern most points of mainland Europe. Its 38,000 residents were left in limbo for nearly 5 years after the UK left the European Union, which affected not only Gibraltarians but approximately 15,000 Spanish workers who work across the border. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has celebrated the deal and Foreign Secretary David Lammy has proclaimed the Labour government's commitment is 'as strong as the rock of Gibraltar'. But does the deal really protect Gibraltar's sovereignty? Is it a win for Gibraltar's Spanish neighbours? And how much will it change the lives of everyday people? This week, Westminster Watch heads to Gibraltar to sit down with the Chief Minister, journalist Walter Finch, Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción Jose Juan Franco Rodriguez and leader of the Gibraltar Social Democrats Keith Azopardi to unpack what the long-awaited deal entails - and what it means for the people of Gibraltar.
Mind your language: is Welsh under threat?
Explore the heart of Wales through its ancient yet evolving tongue in Cymraeg: The Living Language. Is the Welsh language under threat? This week, Westminster Watch is in Wales to find out how Welsh shapes identity, culture, and what needs to be done to put it back on the map. Gwynedd county in north Wales is considering phasing out English entirely in its secondary schools - but even the suggestion has been met with fierce opposition. To discuss how the Welsh language can thrive, Nick is joined by former first minister Mark Drakeford, former Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, as well as passionate speakers and unexpected stories for a celebration of resilience, revival, and the power of language to connect generations.
Britain’s Secret Warfare
Spying has existed for thousands of years In more recent times we've seen Chinese spies caught and charged across Europe, balloons and warships spying from the sea and sky. Intelligence sharing between nations is a sign of diplomatic relations - and in the UK spying and politics intersect in ways the public never see or hear about. Nick is joined by former KGB officer Alexander Vassiliev, former Conservative MP and security academic Bob Seely and espionage expert Nigel West to try and answer: how has technology changed modern spycraft? What are the biggest threats to the UK when it comes to diplomacy? And how is Westminster preparing for them?
Could the future of British politics be decided in Wales?
Wales - one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland - could find itself being a political kingmaker for the rest of the nation. It's run by the most electorally successful party in history, Welsh Labour, whose English counterpart sits in Westminster. In 2026, Wales will see a new, more proportional voting system that could dramatically change the makeup of the Senedd (Welsh parliament) and give smaller political parties more leverage than ever before. With Reform UK leader Nigel Farage setting his sights on Wales in next year's elections, could the country see a move away from traditional political parties? And is this a prelude to the rest of the UK's political future? To try and answer these questions, Westminster Watch travels to Cardiff, where Nick is joined by expert voices both in and outside the Senedd.
Has Keir Starmer betrayed Brexit?
In a landmark summit held in London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen triumphantly presented a new deal that will supposedly put Britain back on the world stage. But does it really deliver what the British public voted for? To unpack whether Starmer's new deal is a success or just surrendering to the EU, Nick is joined by political commentator and former Special Adviser Charlie Rowley, Labour MP Rupa Huq, Former Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees Mogg and Former Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson.
Is the UK an "island of strangers?"
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to crack down on illegal migration - saying the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers". He introduced a policy shift that will aim to crack down on businesses turning to immigrant labour, introduce language tests for migrants and stricter access to visas - all with the goal of bringing net migration down by 100,000 people a year by 2029. Starmer's plan has been met with concern both in Westminster and beyond; politicians in his own party have accused him of pandering to the populist right through promising to end a "squalid chapter" of migration. Sectors that rely heavily on overseas workers - such as social care, hospitality and universities - also fear their industries will suffer. So how can the UK balance stricter migration controls while avoiding labour shortages? And will Starmer's government really deliver "the most radical overhaul of legal migration in a generation"? To try and answer these questions, Nick is joined by Mihnea Cuibus, Researcher at The Migration Observatory at Oxford University, Former Conservative work and Chief Political Correspondent for The Times Aubrey Allegretti, and care home owner and member of Care England, Jenny Pattinson
Former UK PM Blair: Net zero 'doomed to fail'
The UK’s controversial ‘net zero’ policy – which aims to make the country carbon emissions neutral – is coming under increasing political pressure. While environmentalists say that the policy does not go far enough, critics including from within the ruling Labour party say that it is harming the economy. Nick is joined by the ‘scientist behind net zero’, Professor Myles Allen from the University of Oxford, before hosting a fiery debate on the policy between former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik, and senior media meteorologist Jim Dale.
UK faces 'summer of discontent' as strike chaos continues
For weeks the streets of Britain's second city Birmingham have been piled sky-high with rubbish due to an ongoing dispute between local government and trade unions, and now the UK faces more chaos as nurses and teachers threaten to strike too over pay. The UK’s ruling Labour party is heavily reliant on trade unions for political backing and funding, which will complicate their promise to usher in a new era of industrial harmony. This week Nick speaks to former Labour Birmingham MP for over two decades, Khalid Mahmood, Labour Party adviser Scarlett Mccgwire, The Daily Telegraph’s Madeline Grant, and the man leading the charge on the bin strikes, Onay Kasab from the Unite trade union, to find out how vulnerable Labour is to the unions.
How much power does Britain's royal family really have?
Throughout history, British royalty and politics have been closely intertwined: the monarch led soldiers into battle, secured alliances with other countries and sometimes found themselves at loggerheads with parliament. But, after centuries of evolution, they now embody a combination of head of state, international diplomat and celebrity. So why are they still important? What would the UK look like without them? And have Brits always cared this much about what they get up to? This week on Westminster Watch, Nick and his illustrous guests - historian Elizabeth Norton, former press spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II Dickie Arbiter, royal journalist and biographer Duncan Larcombe and former Member of Parliament Alexander Stafford - interrogate the role of the royal family in 2025.
UK could become only G7 country unable to produce virgin steel
The British government has taken emergency measures to save British Steel's Scunthorpe plant, the country's last major producer of virgin steel, after its Chinese owners threatened to close its blast furnaces. The move has sparked a diplomatic row, with China accusing UK politicians of 'arrogance', while British Steel's future remains uncertain amid growing calls for the state to nationalise the company. This week Nick is joined by former Business Minister Paul Scully, political commentator Alicia Fitzgerald and former Head of the UK's Government Economic Service Vicky Pryce.
