British PM says UK has been 'soft touch' on illegal migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted more than 40 countries at the 'Organised Immigration Crime summit' in London this week, saying that he was 'angry' at the scale of illegal migration to the UK and announcing an array of policies to try to solve the problem through international cooperation. After scrapping the previous government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, Starmer has focussed not on deterrence but on 'smashing' the migrant-smuggling gangs. Yet almost 30,000 people have crossed the English Channel in boats since he came to power last year. This week Nick is joined by Editor-at-large at the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Mark Garnier MP and Director of the Centre for Migration and Prosperity, Steven Woolfe, to assess Starmer's chances of tackling an ever-growing crisis