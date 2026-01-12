Turkish Tea Talk
John Bercow on Brexit and his feud with Donald Trump | Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond
John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons, knows all about controversy. He is widely recognized as one of history’s most controversial and combative Commons Speakers. During his visit to Istanbul, he talks to Alex Salmond about the traditions of the Speakership, Brexit, and why he refused to invite Donald Trump to Westminster.... Read More
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Ghassan Abu-Sittah
In this episode of Turkish Tea Talk, esteemed surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah speaks to Alex Salmond. Dr Abu-Sittah’s dedication to providing vital medical care in war-torn Gaza is unparalleled. He delves into the harsh realities of operating in Gaza, discussing the challenges of triage, lack of essential supplies, and the heart-wrenching decisions he must make. He also sheds light on the use of banned weapons like white phosphorus and his tireless efforts to bring evidence of war crimes to international authorities. Despite facing obstacles, Dr Abu-Sittah remains steadfast in his commitment to advocating for Palestine and defending freedom of speech.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Sharon Stone
Join Alex Salmond for an inspiring conversation with the iconic Sharon Stone as she reflects on her remarkable journey as a female artist, from navigating the challenges of Hollywood to receiving the Nobel Prize. Hear first-hand about her experiences, insights, and the importance of resilience and passion in pursuing one's dreams. Plus, discover her lesser-known talent as a painter and how creativity fuels her work. Don't miss this exclusive interview with a true trailblazer on this episode of Turkish Tea Talk.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Yvonne Ridley
Yvonne Ridley is a British journalist, author, and activist known for her work in conflict zones and her outspoken advocacy for human rights. She gained international attention in 2001 when she was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan while on assignment for The Sunday Express. After her release, she converted to Islam, which had a profound impact on her life and work. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for Muslim rights and a critic of Western foreign policy. She sits down with Alex Salmond to discuss her fascinating journey.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Graeme Souness
Join Alex Salmon for an interview with the football legend, Graeme Souness, as he shares captivating insights into his remarkable career. From his days dominating the pitch for football giant Liverpool to his transition into management, Souness gives a personal, candid exploration of the highs and lows of his journey.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Awn Al-Khasawneh
Former Prime Minister of Jordan and International Court of Justice judge, Awn Al-Khasawneh, joins Alex Salmond for an insightful discussion. Renowned for his proficiency in international law, he shares his seasoned perspective on the workings and shortcomings of international courts, shedding light on their impact on the current situation in Gaza.
Game of Thrones star James Cosmo | Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond
James Cosmo, the Scottish actor who is best known for playing The Night’s Watch Commander Jeor Mormont on the TV series Game of Thrones, opens up on how he got into acting and reflects on working with Mel Gibson in Braveheart.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Brian Cox
