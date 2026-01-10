Turkish Tea Talk
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Yvonne Ridley
Yvonne Ridley is a British journalist, author, and activist known for her work in conflict zones and her outspoken advocacy for human rights. She gained international attention in 2001 when she was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan while on assignment for The Sunday Express. After her release, she converted to Islam, which had a profound impact on her life and work. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for Muslim rights and a critic of Western foreign policy. She sits down with Alex Salmond to discuss her fascinating journey.... Read More
Up Next
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Ghassan Abu-Sittah
In this episode of Turkish Tea Talk, esteemed surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah speaks to Alex Salmond. Dr Abu-Sittah’s dedication to providing vital medical care in war-torn Gaza is unparalleled. He delves into the harsh realities of operating in Gaza, discussing the challenges of triage, lack of essential supplies, and the heart-wrenching decisions he must make. He also sheds light on the use of banned weapons like white phosphorus and his tireless efforts to bring evidence of war crimes to international authorities. Despite facing obstacles, Dr Abu-Sittah remains steadfast in his commitment to advocating for Palestine and defending freedom of speech.
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Ghassan Abu-Sittah
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Ghassan Abu-Sittah
Other Episodes
26:10
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Sharon Stone
26:00
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Graeme Souness
26:00
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Awn Al-Khasawneh
26:15
Game of Thrones star James Cosmo | Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond
27:00
John Bercow on Brexit and his feud with Donald Trump | Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond
26:00
Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Brian Cox
Related Videos
