What’s Behind the Croatia-Zambia Adoption Scandal?

The case of Croatian citizens who went to Zambia to adopt children has made headlines around the world. Earlier this year, four couples were arrested in Zambia on suspicions of child trafficking, despite only going there to pick up the kids they had adopted. They arrived in Zambia - with what they thought were proper documents and Croatian passports for the children. But according to Croatian foreign ministry officials, just as the couples and the children were about to board their flight, they were stopped by a migration officer. The case lasted two months, most of which the Croatians spent in detention. Although it's over now, Croatia's foreign minister says there's no information on the whereabouts of the children, who are now Croatian citizens. Veljko Skenderija went to Zagreb to find out more.