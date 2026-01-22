Romanian Farmers Call EU Compensation An Insult Amid Plunging Grain Prices

For the past several months, anger has been boiling across Eastern and Central Europe, over the flood of cheap grain coming from Ukraine. What was supposed to be a show of solidarity with Kiev, instead turned into a point of contention, as thousands of angry farmers protested falling grain prices. Nowhere was that more evident than in Romania, where farmers blocked roads and border checkpoints earlier this month. Earlier, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia barred Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to protect their own markets. The bloc is now also preparing emergency funds to compensate farmers but it's still unclear if that will be enough.