Croatia looks to be a leading hydrogen energy producer in Europe

Why Albania’s Beaches Are Disappearing and Who Is Paying The Price

Albania's coastline is rapidly changing due to erosion, rising sea levels and growing infrastructure. From the sunken island of France Joseph to Durrës' crumbling shores, Omer Seraci explores how natural and human forces are reshaping the coast, and what it means for the country's future. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.