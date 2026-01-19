Nearly Three Decades On Repercussions From the Srebrenica Genocide Continue

Bosnia and Herzegovina marked the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, by bidding farewell to dozens of newly identified victims of the war that took place in the 90s. Bosnian Serb forces carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing and mass murder following the collapse of the former Yugoslavia. Around 100,000 people lost their lives and thousands of Bosnians went missing. After 28 years, families are still searching for their loved ones. Every year on July 11, newly found victims are laid to rest at a memorial cemetery in Potocari in eastern Bosnia. Commemorations also took place in other countries, including Kosovo, Croatia, Montenegro, the UK and Turkiye. As trauma from the war remains, its political repercussions continue to threaten Bosnia's fragile post-war balance. Disputes over governing the country have been an issue between Bosnia's Serb entity Republika Srpska and Sarajevo since the Dayton peace agreement in 1995. The latest standoff erupted after Bosnia's high representative Christian Schmidt annulled two laws adopted by ethnic Serbs that denied the authority of the Constitutional Court in Sarajevo. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.