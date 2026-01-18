Why Has the Western Balkans Become a Gateway for Russia’s Illicit Funds?

While the Western Balkans has been a favored route for migrants, it's also become a lucrative spot for transferring illicit funds. That's according to a recent report conducted by the Geneva-based NGO Global Initiative. The group says the Balkans is a major gateway for illicit money from Russia. Its report states that deep rooted problems, including corruption and organized crime, have helped fuel the lucrative money trade. Added to that is the war in Ukraine, and the sanctions against Russia that followed. Hoping to bypass Western restrictions, Russians have bought real estate and business assets all over the Western Balkans. But how deep is the problem? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.