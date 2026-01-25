Award-Winning Tour Offers to Hike Across Mountains of Three Balkan Countries

Being one of only few in the world, the so-called Peak of the Balkans tour was founded by local tourism organisations and hiking clubs. The idea was to preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the war-torn region, and revive mountain tourism. Until 20 years ago, the region had been almost inaccessible but now the award-winning Peaks of the Balkans tour makes it possible for both locals and visitors to hike across the mountains of Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro, all in one go. Mirjana Miladinovic explores.