Are Dams Threatening Wildlife in Bosnia’s Neretva River?

Neretva River - famous for being one of the coldest in the world and home to unique ecosystems - is now threatened by dams. The river runs 225 kilometres along Bosnia and Herzegovina's impenetrable forests. More than 50 hydropower projects are now proposed on the river, with almost half of them in the upper reaches, which are still wild and unobstructed. And a Bosnian environment group says one of the constructions, already in its advanced stage, has left trees felled on the river bank. In June, around 60 scientists from 17 countries gathered in a village on the river to save the Neretva. They say their goal is not to ban hydropower but to spark a conversation about nature.