European Council President Says EU Must Accept New Members By 2030

'The European Union needs to enlarge if it means to stay strong and safe' - this is what European Council President Charles Michel said at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia last week. Speaking on the impact the war in Ukraine has had on Europe, Michel added it's now time for countries that have been waiting for EU membership for almost 20 years to be given a clear goal. The council chief also said the bloc must be ready to accept new member states by 2030. He called on all aspirants to implement judicial reforms, continue the fight against organised crime and corruption, and align their economies with EU member states.