Why Is North Macedonia’s Lake Prespa Receding?

In North Macedonia, one of Europe's oldest lakes has reached its lowest water levels in centuries. Lake Prespa, home to more than 2,000 species of fish, birds, mammals and plants, is rapidly receding and putting wildlife at risk of extinction. The water levels at the lake, which is located on the borders of North Macedonia, Greece and Albania, are now more than 8 metres lower than in the late 1970s. According to NASA, Prespa lost 7 percent of its surface area and half of its volume between 1984 and 2020. Environmentalists cite evaporation, lack of rain and excessive irrigation as the main causes. The UN has warned harmful farming practices, erosion and untreated waste is destroying the habitats of some species. And after testing the water for pesticides and chemicals, local governments have found that the quality in some areas is becoming a lot worse. But environmental issues are frequently underestimated in the region where the economy, politics and a continuing brain drain dominate the list of government priorities.