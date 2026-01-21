Six Balkan Nations Rewrite History Qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024

A record number of Balkan countries have qualified this year for Europe's major football championship UEFA Euro 2024. The event will be held in Germany starting in June as six Balkan teams have secured their places. Some of them have played in the tournament before. Football is very popular in the Balkans and many expect an exciting summer in a country that is home to millions of people with Balkan backgrounds. We speak to Armand Duka, who is the president of the Albanian Football Association. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme which focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More