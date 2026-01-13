Dodik Says He Will Impose His Own Electoral Laws After Envoy’s Ultimatum

Bosnia's international peace envoy Christian Schmidt has given an ultimatum to the political parties - unless the parliament adopts changes to the country's electoral law, he will pass them in the next couple of weeks. Most of the parties announced they will vote in favor of the laws but Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik threatened if Schmidt imposes the changes, Republika Srpska will pass its own election law and have an election commission conduct the vote in the country's Serb entity. Schmidt, as a High representative, has powers to change laws and sack officials seen as obstructing Bosnia's peace deal. He was criticised for changing the election law on election night last October, which was aimed to remove blockades of the Federation government formation.