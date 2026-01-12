Survivors of the Srebrenica Genocide Warn History Could Repeat Itself In Gaza

The UN's top court, in a case brought by South Africa, has ordered Israel to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza. But the ICJ stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. That decision has prompted strong reactions in Bosnia. In 1993, Bosnia took the former republic of Yugoslavia to court hoping to prevent killings by Bosnian Serbs. But the measures issued, failed to prevent mass atrocities which led to the Srebrenica genocide in 1995. Many believe a ceasefire then would have saved thousands of lives. Adama Munu spoke to a Srebrenica genocide survivor who says the ICJ ruling on Gaza is disappointing. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.