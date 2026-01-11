Schmidt: I have a duty of ensuring fair elections in Bosnia

The EU gave Bosnia and Herzegovina deadlines. They need to make important changes by the end of March to start talking about joining the EU. The European Council will meet on March 21, probably the last chance for Bosnia before June's European elections. Parties in Bosnia are hopeful and plan to vote for the laws the EU wants. Nafisa Latic had an exclusive interview with Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and asked about the chances that the ruling coalition will agree on what is needed to fulfill conditions.