Migrants From Africa and Middle East Who Died in Bosnia Get a Memorial

The Balkans is one of the most active routes for migrants looking to enter Europe for a better life. The latest data suggests, almost 100,000 irregular crossings were detected in the region last year. The Drina River, a natural border between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro, is often used as a crossing point. However, in the cities along Drina's section, there are gravestones marking the final resting place of dozens of people who drowned in recent years. Their bodies are retrieved from the river, often decomposed, and unidentified. Yasemin Colakoglu has more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More