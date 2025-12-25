Romania-Louis Vuitton Blouse Dispute: How To Protect Cultural Heritage?

The French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has been accused of using the design of Romania's traditional blouse without mentioning its origins. It isn’t the first time that a giant fashion brand has been inspired by ethnic designs of countries in its collection. But, the latest dispute has opened a new wave of discussions about how to protect cultural garments and cherish them for future generations. Many Romanians say they feel cheated and have called out Louis Vuitton for violating the country’s cultural rights. A campaign has been started under the hashtag - Give Credit. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More