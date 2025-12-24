Ukraine Calls on Balkans for Weapons Against Russia

As Ukraine struggles to fend off Russia's assault in the East and the deliveries from the West are slow, how significant for the future of the war is ammunition coming from the Balkans? The region's military-industrial complex is known for its ability to produce both NATO and Soviet-standard weapons, and an opportunity for massive orders is changing traditional alliances. While most of South East Europe is aligned with the EU's policy and sanctions on Russia, Serbia remains Moscow's closest ally in Europe but also one of the key arms suppliers to Ukraine. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.