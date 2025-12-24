Trump vs. Harris: The Future of US Engagement in the Balkans

On the 5th of November, Americans will head to the polls to decide the future of their country. But they will also weigh in on US foreign policy for the next four years. Many describe this election as a referendum on the role the US wants to play in the world. And the worldviews of the candidates, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, are strikingly different. In the Balkans, besides the EU, the US is the most influential actor, considering its crucial role during the wars in the nineties. Its legacy in the region includes several peace accords that stopped the bloodshed in the Balkans, including the Dayton Peace Agreement. Well, this vote comes at a time of renewed ethnic tensions in the region, especially in Kosovo and Bosnia, and rising Russian influence after the war in Ukraine. Many believe Harris would continue Biden's policy and strongly support the region's EU and NATO membership. However, Trump might take a different approach as he was skeptical about these institutions. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More