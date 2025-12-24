Romania’s Conservative Leader: No One Can Change the Will of the People

Romanians will have to wait a little longer to elect a new president as the country is facing one of its worst political crises. It was sparked by the constitutional court's decision to annul the presidential election earlier this month. This move was unprecedented in Romanian history and in an EU and NATO country. It followed the declassification of documents by intelligence services that allegedly exposed evidence of voting manipulation through social media platforms, illegal financing of TikTok, and cyberattacks by foreign forces and suspected Russian interference. Both presidential candidates disagreed with the decision saying it threatens Romania's democracy. George Simion leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, and a member of the Assembly of Deputies of Romania, has challenged the decision. But the court rejected his appeal. George Simion speaks to Across the Balkans.