Can South Africa live up to its post-Apartheid ideals? | The InnerView

Thuli Madonsela says those in power should be at the forefront of using every cent to improve the quality of life of all citizens. As a young lawyer, Madonsela was one of the architects of South Africa’s first democratic constitution, the supreme law of the land and considered one of the most progressive in the world. But during her seven years as South Africa’s Public Protector, when she found that the country’s politicians were failing that constitution, Madonsela fearlessly tackled government misconduct, challenging politicians who prioritised their own wealth over the well-being of the people. It was a period of corruption that became known as “State Capture” – widening and deepening the nation’s inequality. Two landmark reports by Madonsela implicated some of South Africa's most influential figures, including former President Jacob Zuma and the notorious Gupta family, in the face of a relentless smear campaign where she was even accused of being a CIA agent. Ahead of what are seen as South Africa’s most important elections since the end of Apartheid, Imran Garda meets the soft-spoken Madonsela, now a law professor, to talk about what it takes to hold those in positions of authority accountable. She also explains to Imran why the justice system lets fraudulent politicians get away with it. As South Africans go to the polls in 2024, can the nation finally live up to the lofty ideals of its constitution? ... Read More